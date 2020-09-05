KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 6, 2020

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents who have their trash pick up on Mondays – that due to the Labor Day holiday – trash pick up will be on Tuesday this week. Please set totes out at the end of driveways and check on elders and disabled family and neighbors if they need help with their totes.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplies this Tuesday in a drive through event. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students can drive thru from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade is scheduled for 10 to 11am. 4th Grade is next from 11am to noon. 5th grade is 12 to 1 – – 6th grade is 1 until 2 – – 7th grade is 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm. This is a drive thru event with Covid-19 precautions. Families need to stay in their vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning this month. YouthBuild will hold their last information session on September 8th and 15th at their office in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19

you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

