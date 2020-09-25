KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 26, 2020

Children under 5 are oftentimes undercounted in the census. The undercount of children costs our families for a decade because the census is only done every 10 years. Show that our kids count by making sure they are counted in this year’s census that ends on Wednesday. Do your census online at (https://my2020census.gov/)

There are Last Chance Census events planned to help you complete the 2020 Census if you haven’t already done so. On Tuesday there are Drive Through Events – from 11am – 1pm at the Community Center, and from 5-7pm at both Simnasho and Seekseequa. There will be people to help you complete the census, hot dogs, food boxes, census swag and the new Tribal Cares Act application will be available. Also – you can complete the census, with assistance, get a Tribal Cares Act application and grab a snack on Wednesday from 7:30am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms or questions this weekend you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

and do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

A Free Music in the Park event is being held today at 11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. This is sponsored by the Door Christian Fellowship Church. The National Day of Repentance is today. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. For both events, in Madras today, everyone needs to please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets



A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

The Warm Spring K-8 Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center is reopening virtually on Monday, October 12th and they are looking for partners as volunteers with expertise you can share, by hosting a presentation for students, by donating materials for enrichment classes, providing incentives or engaging teaching staff in training. To learn more contact Sarah Wilson for more information at swilson@509j.net

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.