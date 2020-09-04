KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep., 3, 2020

It is Labor Day weekend and with that there is increased traffic in Central Oregon. Please drive with caution. Also – avoid gatherings with anyone not from your household to protect from the spread of Covid-19.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you are sick and concerned you might have coronavirus – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplies this coming Tuesday in a drive through event. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students can drive thru from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade is scheduled for 10 to 11am. 4th Grade is next from 11am to noon. 5th grade is 12 to 1 – – 6th grade is 1 until 2 – – 7th grade is 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm. This is a drive thru event with Covid-19 precautions. Families need to stay in their vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 or find her email in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org. ( lynn.gianimybbsi.com )

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. You can learn more by logging on to the TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE. Hunters will need to create a login or new hunters will need to register for an account. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are: Pronghorn Antelope, Archery Deer and Elk, Off Rez Buck Deer Rifle, Early Elk (Cow & Spike) and Bighorn Sheep.

