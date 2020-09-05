KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/5/20

The perimeter of the P-515 Fire is completely lined around the 4,609 fire footprint. Hand crews will improve existing containment lines, locate and mitigate hazard trees and grid and patrol for spot fires within existing hand and dozer lines to meet agency standards.

The Lionshead Fire is now 11,777 acres and 31% contained. The fire remains within the control lines on the northern, eastern, and southern perimeters, where crews are mopping up and securing control lines. Active fire continues within the Whitewater River drainage, pushing westward. The southwest flank of the fire has crossed Parker Creek. A thermal inversion, resulting in poor visibility, limited the use of helicopters on the fire yesterday.

Today’s Operations: In the southwest section of the Lionshead Fire, noted for its steep and complex terrain, crews will scout for safety zones and opportunities for indirect and contingency line construction. Fire crews face continued challenges due to the difficult terrain, high temperatures and dry conditions. Masticators are being used to improve roads in the area to serve as primary or contingency lines. Elsewhere on the fire, crews are conducting mop up operations along all containment lines and spot fires.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the P-515 and Lionshead Fires. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone.

The public is urged to drive cautiously this Labor Day Weekend as fire crews continue to travel on the highways working on the Lionshead and P-515 fires.

To the North of Warm Springs, the 17,379 Acres White River Fire is now 50% contained.

Although temperatures will be slightly cooler today, hot dry weather will continue to impact the fire throughout the day. With temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s and low relative humidity, unburned islands in the fire interior are very dry and can be ignited by nearby smoldering fuels or blowing embers. Light winds will keep fire active into the early evening.

On the northwest and eastern sides of the fire, crews and heavy equipment operators will reinforce established containment lines and mop up smoldering fuels near the perimeter. The structure protection group will continue to mop up and patrol in the Pine Grove area during their final days on the fire. In the southwest section of the fire, crews will improve the newly developed containment line near Clear Creek towards the White River. Resource advisors will plan and implement repairs to areas damaged by suppression activities.

Driver and recreators are encouraged to used extra caution while in the area as firefighters and equipment continue to work near roadways. Evacuations and Forest Closures may also impact holiday weekend activities in the area. Check Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (facebook.com/ wascocountysheriff) and the Mount Hood National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/ mthood/) for details.

