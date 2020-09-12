KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 13, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees will all return to their workplaces tomorrow (9/14/20) There will still be Covid-19 precautions in place so you should probably call or email to check and see if you need to set up an appointment to do business.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

Starting tomorrow Jefferson County 509J Food Service will again be offering meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals will be served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School by the gym entrance, at the Bridges Parking Lot and at the Warm Springs K8 by bus drop off.

Additional Drop sites are in Gateway from 7-7:30 and at 97-Mart 8-8:15. Also at Northwest Boise and NW Hickory from 7-7:15, at Tops Trailer Park 7:30-7:45 and at Poplar Street just before 4th street 7:55 -8:15. Meals will be available from 7-7:30 at the Antelope Post Office, from 7-7:15 at the Catholic Church in Madras, at the Fairgrounds from 7:30-7:45 and at Metolius Elementary from 8-8:30. Additional drop sites are Charlies Pizza from 7-7:15, Oregon Beef on South Adams Drive from 7:30-7:45 and at Madras Ranchos at Bitterbrush and Pecos Drive from 8-8:15.

In Warm Springs Drop Locations are:

In Wolfe Point from 6:30-6:45

At the Tenino Apartments at Elk Loop and Kalama Lane from 6:50-7:05am

In Upper Dry Creek at the north end of Tommie Street from 7-7:15

At the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets from 7-7:15

In the Trailer Court at Little Oitz and Kuckup from 7:15-7:30

At Crestview and Sunnyside Drives in Sunnyside from 7:30-7:45

In Simnasho from 7:45-8am

By the Greeley Heights Community Building from 7:45-8

At Poosh and West Hills Drive in West Hills from 8:05-8:30

By the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 8:30-8:45

And at the Seekseequa fire hall from 8:30-8:45

COCC GED classes for fall term will begin September 14th with student registration. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. For more information on registering – visit KWSO dot org and choose events and opportunities in the News and Info drop down menu.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org