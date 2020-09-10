KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 10, 2020

The Lionshead Fire continues to actively burn in areas of timber with grass, shrub, and a patchy conifer understory. The lightning caused fire started on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation on August 16th west of the Warm Springs community and has spread to the Willamette National Forest and beyond. This morning’s fire map has the Lionshead fire estimated at 109,233 acres.

Click the play button here to hear Pacific Northwest Team 3 Incident Commander Noel Livingston with this morning’s fire briefing

Effective yesterday the Warm Springs Indian Reservation updated fire restrictions for all Zones. Fire Danger is “Extreme” which means the Industrial Fire Precaution Level is at 4 which means there is a complete shutdown prohibiting all operations.

Numerous wildfires burned in Oregon’s forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations. Farther north, flames devoured buildings and huge tracts of land in Washington state. Officials said the number of simultaneous fires and perhaps the damage caused was unprecedented. Several deaths have now been reported. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said communities have been “substantially destroyed” and warned there could be numerous fatalities. Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But experts say climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region.

One additional case of Covid-19 was reported in Warm Springs between Monday and Tuesday this week. Yesterday’s Covid-19 Community Update included all test results received as of the end of the day Tuesday. There have been 316 Positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Currently there are 12 Active Cases and 20 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

COVID-19 claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 494, according to yesterday morning’s Oregon Health Authority report. There were 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 28,471.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have changed their provider to Sun Life for Life Insurance and Supplemental Insurance. Tribal Employees have until Friday to enroll in any Supplemental benefits without any required medical documentation. If you have not received the link to review your options and to make sure your Beneficiary Form is completed – please call Comp and Benefits to get assistance. Call 541-553-3327 OR 541-553-3391. The deadline to complete that form is tomorrow.