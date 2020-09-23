KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 23, 2020

There will be a Lionshead fire virtual community fire information meeting this evening at 6 o’clock. An update on the status of the fire will be provided by fire managers and cooperating agencies. The meeting can be viewed on the Lionshead Fire Facebook page and also via this Zoom link: https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1606494587. Additionally – KWSO will broadcast the meeting audio live at 6 tonight.

On the Lionshead fire yesterday – Increasing winds pose a hazard along road corridors and the fireline with the possibility of falling snags and fire damaged trees. There is an approaching rain event today. Air quality has improved due to the rain and cooler temperatures over the past few days. Good to excellent humidity recovery at night may also be helpful. The shorter days may have an impact on fire spread as the burning period decreases. Predicted rain (as much as 1 inch in some areas) should have a positive impact on firefighting efforts.

It’s week 2 of distance learning for families in the Jefferson County 509J school district. Anyone with tech issues can stop in at the Warm Springs K8 Community Room this week between 7:30am and 7:30pm. Madras and Bridges High Schools are also offering assistance – just call your school for help. Any student who did not get a chrome book who needs one – you can still check one out. Contact your school to do that.

The Warm Springs Head Start Graduation which had originally been scheduled last spring – is now set for this Friday at 9:30 with a drive thru event between the Agency Longhouse and ECE’s A Pod. There’s been nothing but disruptions for students of all ages and for families managing their kids education during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Oregon’s high school class of 2020 didn’t get the usual milestones. Graduations were cancelled. Student athletes didn’t play out their final seasons. Now, some of these young people are starting college amid continued uncertainty. You can listen to or read about Warm Springs’ Dapri Miller in this report from OPB’s Emily Cureton: https://www.opb.org/article/2020/09/22/class-of-2020-moves-on-without-the-usual-milestones/