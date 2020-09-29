KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 30, 2020

If you haven’t yet participated in the 2020 census – It’s not too late. You can still do the census and you can call everyone you know and tell them to take the census too. The census equals money, power, and representation. The more we are counted the louder our voice. If you haven’t already participated in the 2020 Census – do it now at my 2020 census dot gov.

If you need assistance doing your census there will be a help table set up at the Tribal Administration building all day today. They will also have snacks and you can pick up a new Tribal Cares Act application.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting their “Brewed Awakening” virtual conversation this morning at 10am. It’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the guest presenter is Rosanna Jackson. You can watch and participate on Zoom or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program.

The Warm Springs Public Health Drive-up Flu shot clinic is today and tomorrow from 1:30-3:30, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area.

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

A fall cardio club started this week. It’s Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8am. Meet at the Community Center Parking Lot. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. A light breakfast will be available to participants. This activity is sponsored by Papalaxsimisha and Recreation.

The Warm Spring K-8 Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center is reopening virtually on Monday, October 12th and they are looking for partners as volunteers with expertise you can share, by hosting a presentation for students, by donating materials for enrichment classes, providing incentives or engaging teaching staff in training. To learn more contact Sarah Wilson for more information at swilson@509j.net

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October 15th to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at IRS dot GOV (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information)

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. You can learn more by logging on to the TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE. Hunters will need to create a login or new hunters will need to register for an account. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are Pronghorn Antelope – Archery Deer and Elk (until Friday) – Off Rez Buck Deer Rifle – Early Elk (Cow & Spike) and Bighorn Sheep Hunts. The John Day Middle Fork White-tail Hunt begins this Saturday.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.