KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/29/20

Two (2) more cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s Warm Springs Community update.
44 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday, 9/29/20.
- 24 Rapid Results Tests (2 positive)
- 20 State Tests ( no state results returned)
There are 15 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 22 close contacts are being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.
A total of 354 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
3361 tests have been done.
40 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 with 39 discharged.
Covid-19 has caused 9 deaths in Warm Springs
