KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/29/20

Two (2) more cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s Warm Springs Community update.

44 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday, 9/29/20.

24 Rapid Results Tests (2 positive)

20 State Tests ( no state results returned)

There are 15 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 22 close contacts are being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.

A total of 354 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

3361 tests have been done.

40 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 with 39 discharged.

Covid-19 has caused 9 deaths in Warm Springs

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION