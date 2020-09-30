KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 30, 2020

Yesterday local census participation activities were held drive-thru style to bring awareness that everyone needs to complete their 2020 census questionnaires. More than 200 cars were part of the lunch time census event at the Community center. An additional 36 households were served at Simnasho and 11 at Seekseequa at events yesterday.

Today from 7:30am – 5pm there will be a census help table set up at the Tribal Administration building to offer assistance to anyone who has not yet completed their census. And remember you can do the census online at My 2020 census dot gov.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is designed to provide non-taxable economic relief to enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring for additional resources to maintain adequate housing, transportation, food, water, medication, medical care, utilities and basic life necessities to help alleviate the financial hardships endured from loss of income and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are being accepted October 1st through the 31st. The application can be picked up today (9/30/20) at the 2020 Census table outside the Tribal Administration Building. Paper forms will also be available at Admin and the Family Resource Center starting tomorrow. And you can download an application online.

Applications can be turned in:

By Mail: P.O. Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761 ATTN: Cares Grant

By email: cares@wstribes.org

In Person: 1233 Veterans Street (Outside Building in Designated Dropbox)

In Person: 1144 Warm Springs St (Dropbox Outside Building of Family Resource Center)

By Fax: 541-553-0508

The Department of Justice today announced it has awarded more than $295.8 million to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was awarded $225,014 for Juvenile Healing to Wellness Courts that is from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program. An additional $529,320 was awarded to the Warm Springs Tribes under the Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime and promote other public safety initiatives. Click HERE to read the full press release.

The Lionshead Fire is at 35% containment and is 204,355 acres as work on the fire is progressing rapidly, with large sections of containment line nearing completion and other areas shifting to patrol and monitor status. Although the threat of active fire on the reservation has passed, the burn zone is still hazardous and tribal members are encouraged to maintain situational awareness in the area. Ash layers camouflage uneven terrain and stump holes, which may still be smoldering below the surface. On roadways in and around the fire zone, fire trucks and heavy equipment may slow traffic. Fire personnel may have to stop traffic or reduce it to one way around activities like chipping work.

Fire managers have received suppression repair and mopup standards from the Tribe and Forest Service and will use those to guide their work as the suppression effort draws to a close. These standards outline the type and extent of work to be done before the fire is returned to local control.

Depending on the terrain and fuels, completed containment lines can be a combination of dozer line, hand line, back burn or burnout, and measure 100 to 200 feet deep. Repair work consists of pushing surface material that was removed by hand or with heavy equipment back into place or position it to prevent erosion. Later, Burned Area Emergency Response will continue this work using a variety of means tailored to the many different areas and conditions within the burn zone.