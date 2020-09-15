KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/15/20

On the Warm Springs Reservation a Level 2 Evacuation “Get Set” Notice has been issued for Sidwalter, including Miller Flat, and a Level 1 “Be Ready” Notice is currently in place for Simnasho, including Schoolie Flat. Updates on evacuations on the Reservation can be found on the Warm Springs Police Facebook page. Fire managers and CWTR Public Safety will evaluate evacuation levels today.

To assist Warm Springs PD, the Oregon National Guard will be lending a hand with law enforcement, setting up check points to provide some security to those areas under evacuation notices.

The Lionshead Fire is now estimated at 168,097 acres. There are 1180 personnel assigned to the fire.

Active fire behavior is anticipated today, especially at higher elevations. There will also be a change in wind direction, southwest winds to light east winds early today and north and northwest winds later in the afternoon.

Aviation assets are still unlikely to fly today because of poor visibility. The northeast portion of the fire on the Warm Springs Reservation continues to experience the most active fire growth, yesterday reaching the North Fork of Cedar Creek and Badger Creek. Firefighting operations have been challenged not only by lack of air support, but also by unusually active fire behavior overnight. On the Reservation yesterday, the fire made a push to the east and crews conducted aggressive firing operations to keep the fire west of containment lines. These efforts were successful. Crews worked yesterday and through the night, building containment line and conducting burnout operations primarily along the B-200 Road.

Active fire behavior continues north of Mt. Jefferson and near Sisi Butte and Hawk Mountain to the northwest of the fire.

Today fire crews plan to conduct strategic firing operations off the B-200 Road, continuing from the powerlines all the way north to the B-180 Road. From here, they plan to extend those control line west toward Pinhead Butte. The goal will be to protect communities and the Forward Operating Base by utilizing dozer line, road systems and strategic firing operations to hold fire west of B-200.

Further west, fire crews will also continue yesterday’s work doing structure protection and mop-up in the Olallie Lakes area. To the south, crews will scout for containment options west of the lava beds in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, taking advantage of features such as trails and old fire scars. Active fire behavior continues north of Mt. Jefferson and near Sisi Butte and Hawk Mountain to the northwest of the fire.

Closures: For public and firefighter safety, roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed to the public. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests. Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts

You can read the full morning update HERE

View a PDF version of the current fire map HERE

FOR ADDITIONAL FIRE INFORMATION:

Email: 2020.lionshead@firenet.gov