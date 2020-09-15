KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 16, 2020

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

The deadline for Full Time Tribal Employees to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form, was extended to midnight tonight. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees to learn more. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

Virtual school continues for the Jefferson County 509-J schools today with students connecting to teachers online.

School Fall Portraits will be held at Snap Shots in Madras now through Thursday. You can call to learn more about packages and pricing at 541-553-3805.

A Tribal Columbia River commercial gillnet fishery for Zone 6 is open through 6pm this Friday. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

COCC GED classes for fall term have begun this week. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. You need to register by next Tuesday. Here is a link for more information: https://kwso.org/2020/09/fall-term-2020-cocc-ged-online-classes/

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area. This will be happening through the end of October. The flu shot clinic will run very similar to the drive up Covid-19 testing but you’ll get a shot instead of a nasal swab.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned that you were exposed to Covid -19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

There are 2020 Census “fun run – walks” being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program today in Warm Springs. There is a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run. You can register online at: https://forms.gle/rj6xyUqAUkucbaZa9.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

