KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/15/20

There were two (2) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Friday, September 11, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Monday, September 14, 2020.
- 321 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 276 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 9 – # of Active Cases
- 9 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3002 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 36 people have been hospitalized
- 35 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 8 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
—
You can see in the 5 day average for the Warm Springs Positivity Rate has been declining. There was a goal of getting that rate below 10% and last week it fell below 4%. Everyone is encouraged to continue to use all precautions to protect against the spread of Covid-19 to keep lowering the positivity rate even more.
