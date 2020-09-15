Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/15/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
15
Sep

There were two (2) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Friday, September 11, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Monday,  September 14, 2020.

  • 321 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 276 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 9 – # of Active Cases
  • 9 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 3002 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 36 people have been hospitalized
  • 35 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 8 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

You can see in the 5 day average for the Warm Springs Positivity Rate has been declining.  There was a goal of getting that rate below 10% and last week it fell below 4%.  Everyone is encouraged to continue to use all precautions to protect against the spread of Covid-19 to keep lowering the positivity rate even more.

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Sue Matters