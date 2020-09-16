KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 16, 2020

The Lionshead Fire is mapped at 183,744 acres this morning – with 10% containment – along the eastern edge of the blaze, including the perimeter of the P515 fire. Here is Pacific Northwest Team 3’s Incident Commander Noel Livingston with this morning’s full fire briefing:

Evacuation notices remain in place this morning… a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice for the Sidwalter area including Miller flat, and the Level 1 “Be Ready” for Simsnasho & Schoolie Flat.

Areas of thick smoke are evident this morning on the reservation with some locations above the 500 mark for air quality. Because of this hazardous air quality – Warm Springs Tribal Offices will delay opening until 1 this afternoon. The Warm Springs ECE Center will remain closed until air quality improves.

There is a shelter set up at the Old Elementary School Gym for those who need relief from the smoke. This is also the Evacuation center for anyone in need.

Oregon’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Government has been granted. The request was submitted to FEMA for approval from the white house. The declaration includes Public Assistance for 24 counties including Jefferson and Wasco Counties. Individual Assistance was approved for Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties. Tribal Nations included are Warm Springs, Coos – Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Grand Ronde, Siletz, Coquille, and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe.

In Oregon there have been 8 confirmed fatalities from wildfires with 16 people still missing. The Office of Emergency Management yesterday listed the number of residences that have been destroyed at – 1,145. In addition, 579 other structures have been decimated as well.