KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 9/10/20

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in today’s Covid-19 Community Update The data includes all test results received as of the end of the day yesterday, Wednesday, September, 9, 2020.

316 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 44 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

9 – # of Active Cases

22 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2961 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

35 people have been hospitalized

34 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community