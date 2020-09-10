Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 9/10/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
10
Sep

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in today’s Covid-19 Community Update The data includes all test results received as of the end of the day yesterday, Wednesday, September, 9, 2020.

  •  316 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 44 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 9 – # of Active Cases
  • 22 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2961 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 35 people have been hospitalized
  • 34 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
