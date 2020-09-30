KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/30/20

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Monday (9/28/20) and Tuesday (9/29/20) this week.
49 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Tuesday.
- 20 Rapid Results Tests (0 positive)
- 29 State Tests sent (0 state results returned)
There are 15 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 19 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.
- A total of 354 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
- 3410 tests have been done.
- 40 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 with 39 discharged.
- Covid-19 has caused 9 deaths in Warm Springs
