KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 9, 2020

A weather change this weekend is expected to bring cooler temperatures and rain to Central Oregon. This will impact the Lionshead Fire. Much of the repair and rehabilitation work firefighters and resource advisors are done this week has focused on stabilizing and protecting areas of the burn zone against the incoming rains. Mitigation measures on steep slopes have been prioritized to reduce erosion, particularly in the form of dozer line repair.

Thursday, Prineville Hotshots helped guide strategic water drops on a spot fire near the finger to the north. Water drops continued on Mt. Bruno as well.

A contingency line to the north that will benefit both the Lionshead and Riverside fire responses is nearly complete. Hazard tree falling on the Hwy. 46 corridor is nearly complete. Interior burning in the northeast corner was more subdued, but incoming winds could stimulate more activity today as a new weather front moves into the region.

Sysco Foods is doing a produce giveaway this morning starting at 9:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. If you are interested in fresh produce – please stop by. Face masks and social distancing are in place for this produce distribution.

The Oregon Department of Human Services has received federal approval for an additional extension for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) recipients in 20 counties to request the replacement of benefits as a result of food loss due to power outages and wildfires that began on Sept. 7. SNAP recipients in Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill counties now have until Oct. 19 to apply to replace food purchased with their SNAP benefits. Recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling their local office and submitting the required information by email, fax, or regular mail.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall this coming Monday October 12 at 11:30am. The event is hosted and moderated by Town Hall Project for residents of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. Anyone wishing to watch this virtual regional town hall can go to a Facebook link. Senator Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians.

The 17th annual BendFilm Festival will be presented in a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. They will showcase 115 films virtually and at drive-in screenings. BendFilm’s filmmaker-focused efforts will award over $12,000 in prizes directly to independent filmmakers, facilitate mentor sessions between emerging directors and established artists, honor an Indie Woman of the Year, continue the First Features Program and an Indigenous Features Competition. Past films screened have included Oscar-winning best picture Parasite, Oscar-winning short film The Neighbors Window as well as world premieres, and other festival favorites. You can learn more on their WEBSITE

The federal government is acknowledging that it defrauded the Wasco and Warm Springs Tribes. More than 150 years ago, the U.S. betrayed an agreement that protected the rights of tribal members in what’s now Oregon. Here is Emily Cureton’s report –