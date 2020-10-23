Community Calendar for Oct. 24, 2020

On Reservation Buck Deer Rifle Season ends tomorrow in Warm Springs. Bull Elk Rifle Season will be November 7th thru November 29th. Off Reservation Seasons that are open include Buck Deer Rifle &, Bull Elk Rifle. Hunters are reminded to turn in tags with results. If you have questions or need information you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001.

Next Saturday afternoon from 1-3 there will be a Halloween Walk-Through Haunted Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha field behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Families are invited to park and then line up with social distancing. There will be a one way route to decorated stations that will have treats. Families must stay with their own group and walk continuously. After they have walked thru the event, families must return to their vehicle and depart. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Please take advantage of the Halloween Walk-Through Haunted Village event from 1-3pm at the Pi-Ume-Sha Field behind the community center. Families are asked to plan any additional Halloween activities within their own household.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

• wash your hands frequently

• cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

• practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

• do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

• if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Madras High School Future Center wants Juniors and Seniors to know that FAFSA and ORSAA are now open. Scholarships are opening too. You can connect with the Future Center to learn more. There will be a Virtual Financial Aid Night this coming Wednesday October 28th from 6-7pm. Find a Link in “Class of 2021” Virtual Counselor Office Classroom.

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 30th. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf). For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

There is also a Warm Springs CARES fund to help small business. The deadline for both informal small businesses and formal registered businesses that are Tribal Member owned is November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

