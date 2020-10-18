Community Calendar for Oct. 19, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

 For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

 Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

 Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

 For all other business call 541-553-1196

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update, NOV Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes, Draft resolutions, Legislative Update Call, Enrollments, September Financials.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Salmon Loaf with roasted potatoes and fruit. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center is providing free virtual tutoring for K thru 12 students Monday thru Thursday 3:30-7:30. They are also providing free virtual classes including: Typing, A Young Writers program, DARE for 5th grade students, Caldera Arts, Yoga Calm workshops, Stream connections – watershed education and Cultural Meditation and Stretching. You can learn more on the Warm Springs K8 Facebook Page. To register call 541-475-0388.

Warm Springs Social Services clients can get medical gas vouchers by providing their appointment slip and doctor referral to Martha Winishut. The office is now located in the Family Resource Center right at the front entrance. If you have questions, contact 541-553-3415.

Papalaxsimisha’s Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Oregon vote by mail ballots have been sent out. There is prepaid postage on the ballots. It’s recommended that you mail you ballot by October 27th. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. On Election Day from 7am – 2:30pm there will be an Official Ballot Drop Box available at the Simnasho Longhouse as well.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.