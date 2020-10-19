KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 19, 2020

The Lionshead Fire returned to local control last Friday. The fire is currently divided amongst 3 local units including the Warm Springs Agency, the Willamette National Forest and the Mt. Hood National Forest. On the reservation, the fire burned roughly 97,000 acres and 204,469 acres in total. Each agency will work to manage their portion of the fire in the most effective and efficient method possible while coordinating resources with nearby agencies. Crews continue to ensure that fire is no longer active or burning along the fire perimeter. Islands or pockets of unburnt fuels well within the fire’s boundaries do continue to be monitored and will put up slight columns of smoke in the days to come. Suppression work continues with long term repair assessments. There are currently dozer and grader machinery operations ongoing around the J-100, J-200, P-500 and J-210 roads, as well as chipping operations. Aerial resources have been reduced however one helicopter continues to work with Warm Springs Fire Management to monitor hot spots and to best support the footprint of the fire in the coming days.

Registered voters in Oregon should have received a vote by mail ballot in the mail. If you have not received yours, you can contact your county clerk’s office. Ballots come with a return envelope that has prepaid postage. It’s recommended that your mail you ballot by October 27th. After that – take your ballot to your county clerk or use an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 3rd. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. The day before Election Day the Wasco County Election board will provide a official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7 AM to 2:30 PM. Wasco County election officials will provide coverage and be responsible for the box.

The Oregon Health Authority is urging everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu shot, especially as COVID-19 cases increase in Oregon, and the pandemic persists. “Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to keep the people around you healthy,” said Paul Cieslak, MD, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority. Getting a flu vaccine is something easy people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones and help reduce the spread of flu this fall and winter. Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:30, plus Thursday 4-6pm at the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

At Madras High School, athletic director Evan Brown retired after 38 years in education, 23 of which were spent teaching and coaching for Madras High School. Training and Conditioning workouts are taking place for all sports at staggered times and days this fall. Under the current Covid-19 plan – abbreviated sports seasons are scheduled in 2021. The schedule has January and February for Winter Sports (Basketball, Wrestling, Swimming and Cheer) – March and April from Fall Sports (Football, Volleyball, Cross County & Soccer), and April thru June for spring sports (baseball, softball, track and tennis). There is a Buff Briefing that comes out from the high school routinely with dates and information for all sports.

