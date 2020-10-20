Community Calendar for Oct. 21, 2020

Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten supplies will be available for families to pick up today at 12:30 in the community room. Kinder teachers will be in the community room as well to answer any questions families might have.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinics in the Agency Longhouse Parking lot today from 1:30-3:30 and tomorrow 1:30-3:30 and a late clinic from 4-6.

Everyone is encouraged to get a flu shot to protect themselves and others from influenza.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

• wash your hands frequently

• cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

• practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

• do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

• if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Pork Chops with roasted potatoes and green beans. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Teen Talking Circle is today from 5-6pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jillisa Suppah Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

Community Wellness continues their step challenge this month to get folks moving. This week’s nutrition tip is to try and go meatless for at least one meal. Replace meat with beans in chili, soups, salads and tacos. Beans are a great source of protein and super high in fiber – and good for your heart health, blood sugar and digestion.

Fall cardio club is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8am. Starting in the Community Center Parking Lot. Covid-19 precautions are being taken. A light breakfast will be available to participants. This activity is sponsored by Papalaxsimisha and Recreation.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

Oregon vote by mail ballots have been sent out. There is prepaid postage on the ballots. It’s recommended that you mail you ballot by October 27th. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.