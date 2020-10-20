KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/20/20

There were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported today (10/20/20) in the Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team.
- 1 case was discovered from a rapid test at the Health & Wellness Center
- 1 case was reported by another Healthcare Facility
- 25 rapid tests were conducted yesterday (10/19/20)
- 6 tests were sent to the state yesterday (10/19/20)
- 7 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs
- 18 close contacts being followed by public health.
- 3840 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs
- 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
- 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19
