KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/20/20

There were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported today (10/20/20) in the Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team.

  • 1 case was discovered from a rapid test at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 1 case was reported by another Healthcare Facility
  • 25 rapid tests were conducted yesterday (10/19/20)
  • 6 tests were sent to the state yesterday (10/19/20)
  • 7 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs
  • 18 close contacts being followed by public health.
  • 3840 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs
  • 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
  • 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

