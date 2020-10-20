KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/20/20

There were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported today (10/20/20) in the Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team.

1 case was discovered from a rapid test at the Health & Wellness Center

1 case was reported by another Healthcare Facility

25 rapid tests were conducted yesterday (10/19/20)

6 tests were sent to the state yesterday (10/19/20)

7 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs

18 close contacts being followed by public health.

3840 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs

41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19

41 people have been discharged from the hospital

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

