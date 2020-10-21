KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 21, 2020

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation – also known as Ventures – has been developing plans for some existing and new businesses under new executive director Jim Souers. One of Ventures ongoing successful businesses is Construction. Souers sees that there is opportunity to expand

A new business in the works is a commercial water operation using solar powered panels that draw water from the air.

The plan is to allow community members to fill up bottles of water once a week and the rest of the time the water will be used for a commercial bottling operation. The other new business will be in support of the cannabis referendum and will be a Native Brand E-commerce business for Hemp Related products. You can hear more about Ventures Plans next week on the Warm Springs Program here on KWSO.

—

The Warm Springs Agency continues to manage the reservation portion of the Lionshead Fire and remind Tribal members that – Hunting, woodcutting and gathering remain closed to throughout the fire area. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov Hazardous road reduction is along the north eastern perimeter in between the B-160 and B-180. Crews continue to ensure that fire is no longer active or burning along the fire perimeter. Islands or pockets of unburnt fuels well within the fire’s boundaries do continue to be monitored and will put up slight columns of smoke in the days to come.

—

Starting at 12:30 this afternoon supplies for the kindergarten students will be available in the community room at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Kinder teachers will be in the community room as well to answer any questions families might have.