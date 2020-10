On Halloween there will be a community walk through event from 1-3pm at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Warm Springs Community Center.

Families are invited to trick or treat with social distancing. There will be a staggered entry with one way in and one way out. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

You can view and download PDF versions of the flyers and map for the event HERE