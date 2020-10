No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/28/20) Community Covid-19 report for Warm Springs.

16 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Tuesday (10/27/20)

6 Active Cases

10 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

3955 tests have been conducted

385 positive cases have been diagnosed

