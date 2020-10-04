KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct.5, 2020

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf ) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy language classes are still taking signups from interested students. Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu are all being offered. Forms are available and can be dropped off at the Culture & Heritage building. Families can do one form for all their students. If you have questions call the language program at 541-553-3290.

10/5 Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Beef Stew with corn bread and fruit. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parkinglot.

Fall cardio club is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8am. Starting in the Community Center Parking Lot. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. A light breakfast will be available to participants. This activity is sponsored by Papalaxsimisha and Recreation.

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October 15th to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at IRS dot GOV (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information)

Tribal Council is advertising for the following vacancies. 1 non member position on the Credit Board of Directors, 1 non member position on the Telecom Board, 1 non member position on the Composite Products Borad. There are 2 positions open on the TERO Commission and 2 positions for the Housing Authority Commission. Water Board has one position open. Submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO office if you are interested. The deadline is October 19th.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.