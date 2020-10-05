KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 5, 2020

The Lionshead Fire is now 47.5% contained as progress continues for firefighters. The fire size is now estimated at 204, 412 acres. On the Warm Springs Reservation, firefighters are working to leave the homeland in the best condition possible when the fire is returned to local control. An archaeologist is being brought in to conduct a cultural survey of the 53 miles of dozer line and 10 miles of handline dug during the suppression effort before line rehabilitation begins. Water tenders assigned to the fire will be helping the tribe with road repair and grading work.

Sunday, monitoring crews hiked out to assess fire activity within islands of unburned vegetation in the northeastern corner of the fire, reporting it is at least 3,000 feet within the black — a fire term for previously burned ground. Areas of active burning are also being monitored in the “finger” to the north.

Aviation also provided a Burned Area Emergency Response reconnaissance flight and is coordinating with various power companies conducting infrastructure assessments.

Suppression repair is ongoing across the fire footprint. One example is the installation of water bars on sloping fire lines and roads to help control erosion. Another is opening up the earthen berms created when bulldozers cut fire line and ensuring there are no live coals buried in them. Seeding equipment has been ordered to further stabilize soils on now-exposed ground.

Other work includes removing thousands of tons of downed trees and slash – branches, brush and other woody debris – along roads and rights-of-way. Once cleared, grading and repairing or replacing damaged culverts is needed in many areas. Hundreds of pumps, tools and other equipment must be gathered and returned to camp and accounted for. Aluminized structure wrapping must be removed and miscellaneous garbage is collected and disposed of.

You can see today’s full fire update HERE along with Today’s Fire Map

—

Oregon Parks and Recreation has announced that due to the Covid-19 pandemic – they are cancelling new and revamped post – Eagle Watch activities for 2021. Currently they are really only focused on providing essential services, with minimal staff. Meanwhile the agency has likely lost more than 20 million dollars with most budgets reallocated to sustain the basic services they are offering. Sadly this has led to the decision to go ahead and cancel the new spring event – a post-eagle watch effort for 2021. On the positive side – that means the new Event will coincide with Oregon Parks & Recreation Department’s 100th birthday in 2022.

—

Additional Flu Shot Clinics are happening this week as Warm Springs Public Health is urging all community members to get a flu shot to help protect yourself but also those around you, from coming down with the flu, this season – with Covid-19 already a huge concern. All this week from 10am – 3pm there will be a flu shot clinic at the Family Resource Center – where there is also a drop box for the Warm Springs Tribal Cares Act applications. Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics are Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from 1:30 – 3:30 an Thursdays 4-6 at the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot as well.

—

A federal judge instructed the Census Bureau to text every 2020 census worker to let them know the count of every U.S. resident is continuing through the end of the month and not ending today, as the agency previously had announced in violation of her injunction. The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect. She says the text should also say people can still answer the questionnaire through Oct. 31.