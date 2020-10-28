KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 29, 2020

Close to 16% of Warm Springs Community Members have gotten their flu vaccine and Warm Springs Public Health is urging more people to participate in free – drive thru clinics – being offered this month. You can protect yourself and everyone around you from coming down with the flu by getting a flu shot. There is a drive thru flu shot clinic today in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot from 1:30-3:30, plus a late clinic from 4-6pm.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.

On Halloween – from 1-3 there will be a Walk-Through Halloween Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. Families are invited to trick or treat with social distancing. There will be a staggered entry with one way in and one way out. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

In the 509J school district – 21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

Madras FFA is doing a 2020 Turkey Raffle Fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased ONLINE. Half of all ticket sales in October will be donated to the local food bank. Turkey raffle updates can be found on the Madras FFA Facebook Page.

A TEEN HANGOUT is being offered by the Jefferson County Library on Monday’s and Thursdays from 4-5:30 through December 6th at the Library’s Rodriguez Annex. Learn more at the Library’s website www.jcld dot org.

At Central Oregon Community College, winter term will continue with fall term operational, health and safety plans. The college’s facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs.

Election Day is next Tuesday November 3rd. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You should not rely on mailing your ballot in, at this point. Jefferson County Dropbox locations include: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and in The Dalles at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. Next Monday, the day before Election Day, the Wasco County Election board will provide an official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7am – 2:30pm.

