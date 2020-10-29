KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/29/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as reported in today’s (10/29/20) Community Covid-19 Update for Warm Springs. 14 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Wednesday (10/28/20). There are 6 Active Cases of Covid-19 on the reservation with 10 Close Contacts being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.

There have been a total of 3969 tests done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center since testing began with 385 positive cases having been diagnosed.

Community members are reminded to take time to get a flu shot. Seasonal Flu can be prevented and one of the best things you can do to protect yourself, your family and the community, is to get a flu shot.

You can learn more by watching this VIDEO from the CDC.

