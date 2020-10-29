KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 29, 2020

The Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team has reviewed and approved two community Halloween events with specific COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure safety. If you are sick, are positive or supposed to be in quarantine please do not attend these events since you will be placing others at risk. The Halloween Village Walk-Through event will be behind the Warm Springs Community Center Saturday afternoon from 1-3pm and the “Virus 2020” Drive-Through event will be from 6-9pm on Halloween at the Fire Management Helipad area. Families are asked to have any additional Halloween activities at home within their own household.

—

The Jefferson County 509J school district has developed a plan to provide on-site and/or hybrid instruction using Oregon’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance. There are community health metrics in place that must be met. The plan outlines public health protocols, which include physical distancing, cohorts, communication, entry and screening, visitors and volunteers, face coverings, clear plastic barriers and isolation measures. Kira Fee is the director of student services for 509J –

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Operational Blueprint for School Reentry is posted on the DISTRICT WEBSITE and available at the district office for review.

—

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions.

2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors

3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission

1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

2 positions on the Waterboard.

If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th. Click HERE for more details on those opportunities.

There is also an opening for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. Hand deliver or email your documents for that position by Monday November 9th 5pm. Click HERE to learn more.

—

With less than a week to go until Election Day, more than half of the registered voters in Oregon have already cast their ballots. At this point during the last three presidential elections, fewer than 38% of Oregonians had returned their ballots. According to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State, as of Wednesday, more than 52% of registered voters in the state had done so. Nearly 3 million people are registered to vote in Oregon. Americans’ rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

In Oregon, ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and in The Dalles at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. The day before Election Day the Wasco County Election board will provide a official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7 AM to 2:30 PM.