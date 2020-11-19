KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/19/20

There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/19/20). Those results were from 47 tests conducted on Wednesday (11/18/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. That makes a total of 32 total positive cases so far this week.
There are 62 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 71 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- 458 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 4723 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 48 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have closed all facilities to the public. Essential Employees continue to work however the workforce has been reduced by 50% until at least through December 2, 2020.
If you need to make contact with a program or office – you will need to email or call. Here is an unofficial list of contact information that KWSO has put together.
Oregon is in a two week “freeze” through December 2, 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19. OPB has some good information about EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW
