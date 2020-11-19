KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 20, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email.

The Tribal Comp and Benefits program reminds employees that today is the deadline to sign up for your benefits.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Pork Ribs with Cranberry and Apple Roasted Carrots.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman has been rescheduled from today to Monday November 30th. There is no school today or next week for the Thanksgiving break. Jefferson County 509J schools will resume Comprehensive Distance Learning on Monday November 30th.

Madras High School sports have put all activities on hold as part of the statewide freeze on gatherings. That means all White Buffalo training, conditioning and competitions will not take place until further notice.

The 509J is holding a Virtual Community Engagement meeting on Tuesday December 1st at 6pm to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. This is the school district’s annual opportunity for parents and families to offer comments and make recommendations relative to District programs, District outcomes, and offer feedback for all programs. The meeting will be available for viewing via Zoom, details to access this meeting will be available by 1pm on November 30 at the 509J website: http://jcsd.k12.or.us/.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors. 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. They need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

