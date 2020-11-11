KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov 12, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs K8 reminds students that you can submit video and pictures for this week’s “Virtual Powwow and Cultural Show and Tell”. And remember – permission forms must be completed to share videos and pictures

If you have not arranged a time with your students teacher for a conference please contact WSK8 to get that scheduled at, 541 553-1128. Conferences are virtual or over the phone between 4 and 6pm, today and tomorrow and next Tuesday thru Thursday.

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. To allow time to plan for the transition there will be no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20). Students participate in in-person learning at schools will receive breakfast and lunch at their school site. Students participating in the CASA Online option will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at their school. Due to a 3 foot social distance requirement on buses – there will be alternate schedules that are still being developed. There will be a staggered start the week of November 30th for different grade levels. Watch for details from your student’s school.

A TEEN HANGOUT is being offered by the Jefferson County Library on Monday’s and Thursdays from 4-5:30 through December 6th at the Library’s Rodriguez Annex. Learn more at the Library’s website www.jcld dot org.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. Today from 5-6:30 there will be a talk on “Responding to a Pandemic: An indigenous Perspective.” The presentation will feature Emily Washines from the Yakama Nation and Chuck Sams of the Umatilla Tribes. And on November 18th there will be a fry bread cooking demonstration. Learn more ONLINE

At the Central Oregon Community College, winter term will continue in the same way that fall term has operated. The college’s facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

