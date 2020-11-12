KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/12/20

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/12/20) from 34 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Tuesday (11/10/20).

The majority of the positive cases came from one large family household.

There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 25 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

Additional Numbers:

412 – total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

11 – total new cases in Warm Springs this week

4309 – total number of tests that have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

47 – hospitalizations due to COVID-19

46 – number of people who have been discharged from the hospital

10 – Warm Springs people who have died from COVID-19

