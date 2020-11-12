KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/12/20

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/12/20) from 34 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Tuesday (11/10/20).
The majority of the positive cases came from one large family household.
There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 25 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.
Additional Numbers:
412 – total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
11 – total new cases in Warm Springs this week
4309 – total number of tests that have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
47 – hospitalizations due to COVID-19
46 – number of people who have been discharged from the hospital
10 – Warm Springs people who have died from COVID-19
—
Please wear a covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL