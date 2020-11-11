KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 11, 2020

Today is Veteran’s Day – A National Holiday

Tribal offices are closed today and there is no school

From 10am – 12 noon today there will be a virtual event coordinated by the Papalaxsimisha program featuring local Veterans Raylene Thomas who served in the United States Air Force from 2006 to 2012. Also on the program is Johnathan White-Cloud Courtney who served in the United States Army from 2003 to 2012. You can join the presentation called “Brewed Awakening: Centering Local Voices” via Zoom or on Facebook Live. Learn more at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page

There are 2 local parades planned for Veteran’s Day. In Warm Springs Parade line up will be at 11:30 for a start time of 12:30. In Madras there will be a parade at 2 o’clock at Sahalee Park. Participants need to register no later than 1:45. Organizers of both events remind everyone to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others. They want to honor veterans in a safe way during the Covid-19 Pandemic and so everyone – Veterans and Spectators need to follow Covid-19 precautions.

This year marks 75 years since the end of World War II and the subsequent creation of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in 1945. One of the most poignant aspects of our Oregon veteran community is that it is as diverse and united as the nation they serve. Whether you are one of the 300,000 Oregon veterans who served in the trenches of Europe, the mountains of Korea, the jungles of Asia, the deserts of the Middle East or anywhere in between; on (or beneath) the world’s oceans, or in the skies above; here at home or overseas, in wartime or in peace; Veterans are part of an unbroken chain of patriots who have served this country with honor through the history of our nation. This Veterans Day, The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will be hosting their first-ever virtual Statewide Veterans Day celebration. The event will be streamed on the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

At KWSO we want to take this time to say thank you to all Veterans for your service from the past and present. Several years ago we made a video tribute to Warm Spring Veterans. The list of names does not include those who have served since the video was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsFoB6D81t0

KWSO updated their list of Veterans in 2014. Again – we know there are names that need to be added to the list – and the VFW and American Legion have done much of that work. Still we wanted to share the list we have HERE