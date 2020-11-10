KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 11, 2020

Thank You Veterans!

Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed today for Veterans Day.

There is no school today and there will be no Senior Lunch today

“Brewed Awakening: Centering Local Voices” virtual event today from 10am – noon will feature local Veterans: Raylene Thomas and Johnathan White-Cloud Courtney. You can join on Zoom or Facebook live. Get details on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held today with line up at 11:30 and Parade at 12:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

The Warm Springs CARES Act fund to help Tribal Member owned small business, has a deadline of November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are:

2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors

3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission

1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and…

there are 2 positions on the Water Board.

If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is tomorrow.

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. To allow time to plan for the transition there will be no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20). Students participate in in-person learning at schools will receive breakfast and lunch at their school site. Students participating in the CASA Online option will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at their school. Due to a 3 foot social distance requirement on buses – there will be alternate schedules that are still being developed. There will be a staggered start the week of November 30th for different grade levels. Watch for details from your student’s school. (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/november-6-family-letter/)

