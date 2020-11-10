Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/10/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
There were 3 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/10/20) from 40 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.

  • There are 17 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 21 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.
  • A total of 401 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
  • 4275 tests have been conducted.
  • There have 47 hospitalizations with 46 people discharged.
  • 10 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

Wednesday is Veterans Day and although there will be no large gatherings – there are parades planned in both Warm Springs and Madras.  We can honor our Veterans by making sure both events include:

  • Maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet between people
  • Not greeting others with a handshake or a hug (try a salute or wave instead)
  • Wearing a mask

https://youtu.be/XdLviGpW-DM

You can thank our Veterans by keeping them safe this Veterans Day – follow all COVID-19 precautions.

