KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/10/20

There were 3 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/10/20) from 40 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.
- There are 17 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 21 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.
- A total of 401 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
- 4275 tests have been conducted.
- There have 47 hospitalizations with 46 people discharged.
- 10 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.
—
Wednesday is Veterans Day and although there will be no large gatherings – there are parades planned in both Warm Springs and Madras. We can honor our Veterans by making sure both events include:
- Maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet between people
- Not greeting others with a handshake or a hug (try a salute or wave instead)
- Wearing a mask
You can thank our Veterans by keeping them safe this Veterans Day – follow all COVID-19 precautions.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL