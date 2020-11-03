KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 4, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are enterprise updates from Composite Products and the Timber LLC. There will be a Warm Springs Housing Authority Update. Minutes and Resolutions will be reviewed. There will be discussion about the Kaskela Property and the Fish Hatchery Lease.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE at – JCSD dot K12 dot OR dot US – for times and locations.

21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

The Warm Springs K8 reminds students that you can submit video and pictures for this week’s “Being Indian Is” Read-Alongs and Read-Alouds. And remember – permission forms must be completed to share videos and pictures

The end of the first quarter for 509J schools is tomorrow. There is no school on Friday.

At Madras High School – yearbook and student ID pictures are being taken on today from 3-7 in the school’s commons.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Pumpkin Carrot Soup and a hot pastrami sandwich.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. Today Jefferson Greene will do a presentation on “Keeping Customs Thriving.” There will be a talk on November 12th about “Responding to a Pandemic: An indigenous Perspective.” And on November 18th there will be a fry bread cooking demonstration. Learn more ONLINE

You can still sign up for the Warm Springs Community Wellness team “Fall Into Fitness” challenge that will run thru November 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. You can learn more and sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org. By the way – the community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call 541-553-3243 and book an appointment.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering free flu shots at their Drive Up clinic today and tomorrow 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking lot. Families are encouraged to bring everyone in your household to get a flu shot. Protect yourself and everyone around you from this year’s influenza by getting a shot today.

Teen Talking Circle is today from 5-6pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jillisa Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Virtual Drum Making Event. You can pick up supplies and get paper instructions and the link to a YouTube Video – tomorrow starting at noon until they run out. Stop by the Old Elementary Gym Building.

ATNI is helping to distribute Business Oregon Grants to businesses registered in Oregon. Grant amounts are between $5k and $50k. Apply soon. Learn more ONLINE

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

