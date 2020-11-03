KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 11/3/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/3/20.)

31 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.

There are 5 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 5 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 386 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4075 tests have been conducted.

There have 43 hospitalizations with 42 people discharged.

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

