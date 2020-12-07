KWSO New for Mon., Dec. 7, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council, today, will be considering a recommendation from the local COVID-19 Response Team to issue a 2 week “Stay At Home” order for the Reservation. This would keep people from coming in contact with coronavirus and help to flatten the curve of cases. It would also allow our public healthcare team to catch up and continue to contact trace and test while also monitoring and providing wrap around services to those with COVID-19 and their close contacts.

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,033. Early yesterday morning the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,290 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 84,496.

The 509J school district will continue to expand In Person Limited Instruction (or LIPI) Tuesday thru Friday afternoons from 1:30-3:30. In person sessions are optional however students do need to either attend LIPI or else do afternoon Comprehensive Distance Learning which returns today. Learn more from your child’s teacher or call your school office. Bus schedule information is available at the district website.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo celebrates it’s 62nd Annual NFR since it’s inception in 1959. This year they are in Arlington, Texas. Indian country has two individuals in the top 5 in the world standings, prior to round 4. The 2017 World Champion and 10X WNFR qualifier, Navajo, Eric Rogers, Round Rock, Arizona, header in team roping, won round 1, earning 26,730.77 with healer Payden Bray of Texas. Shorty Garrett, WNFR Rookie, of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, in South Dakota, won money in round 3. Four time WNFR saddle bronc riding qualifier, Standing Rock Sioux Tribes, Cole Elshere has bucked off all 4. Cherokee of Oklahoma, Brenten Hall won round 4 in the team roping, heading for his partner, healer, Chase Tryan from Montana, to a winning time of 4.2.