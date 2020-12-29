KWSO News for Tue., Dec. 29, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council met with the local COVID-19 Response Team yesterday (12/28/20) and voted 5 –yes and 2 –no to accept the team’s recommendations: Increase Tribal Government Staffing to 50% of employees, effective today, December 29th until further notice; Warm Springs Residents are asked to continue to stay at home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine; and lifting the Warm Springs community-wide curfew for adults with youth under 18 years of age still needing to abide by the curfew daily from 10pm – 6am.

The COVID-19 Response Team will continue to monitor case data and report to Tribal Council. Future recommendations will be based on that data.

Indian Head Casino will reopen this morning at 10am with COVID-19 precautions in place including limited capacity and a face mask requirement.

The Oregon Health Authority yesterday morning reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 110,545. There were 6 new deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,433.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced yesterday that residents and staff at its Oregon Veterans’ Homes in Lebanon and The Dalles received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Consonus Healthcare over the weekend.

Last week, 151 individuals received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Initial recipients of the vaccine were Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center staff, Long Term Care residents and First Responders. Additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to older Senior Citizens and high risk individuals this week. To be fully vaccinated there are 2 shots, 28 days apart. The shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm.

