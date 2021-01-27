The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards.

There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member)

There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member).

The Deadline to apply for those board positions is Thursday February 18th.

The Water Board has two positions open. The deadline to apply for that is Thursday February 4th.

For all board openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process.

You can view the details for these openings HERE