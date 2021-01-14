KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 15, 2021

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: baked parmesan chicken with pasta, green salad and fruit.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are fully staffed but remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required face masks and social distancing.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Eat 1 lean protein (fish or broccoli). If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

509J Community Learning Center enrichment classes are set for afterschool. Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and more. You can find a flyer about the opportunities at https://kwso.org/?p=15191

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” on Thursdays in the noon hour via Zoom. For more information contact Jillisa.Suppah@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit. Pastas, meats eggs, juice and the commodity cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities . Call (541)553-3422 for details. They also have a Facebook page to help keep folks in the loop at https://www.facebook.com/wscommods

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee has announced that families with you in the Jefferson County 509-J and South Wasco County School Districts can now access their annual SURVEY, ENROLLMENT, and FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE forms. You can find the forms and more information ONLINE at KWSO dot ORG

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

