KWSO News for Fri., Jan. 22, 2021

The Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant lost power yesterday due to a fault with a 2000 amp breaker which was successfully reset, however an 800 amp breaker needs to be replaced and so parts are being ordered and will take some time to be installed. In the meantime – the plant will operate at limited capacity. All Agency Water System Users are asked to conserve and limit water usage at this time. Public Utilities Water and Wastewater department is still working on contingency plans for 2 breaks in water mains near the Warm Springs River that led to a loss of water pressure for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point on Sunday – so that work continues. A boil water notice remains for those locations.

This morning’s COVID-19 Community Update (1/22/21) reports 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 from 49 tests conducted yesterday (1/21/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 42 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 52 close contacts being monitored by Public Health staff. As of yesterday there have been a total of 600 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administered at the Health and Wellness Center. 100 more doses are expected to arrive in Warm Springs next week. 131second booster doses of the vaccine have been administered through yesterday with 40 more scheduled for today and 50 on Monday. The vaccination process for the Moderna vaccine includes 2 doses 28 days apart. Full vaccination comes about a week after the second dose.

Since the onset of the pandemic, criminals have used tactics like identity theft and social engineering to defraud government and healthcare programs and illegally cash in—and the new year has brought some new material for them to keep up their scams. COVID-19 vaccines. New PPP loans. Expanded government assistance. All are positive developments toward addressing the pandemic’s impact, but they also afford opportunities for criminals to fraudulently exploit. Fraudsters are continuing their global phishing and spoofing campaigns, baiting victims with bogus promises of COVID-19 testing, grants, and prescription cards in exchange for personally identifiable information. Beware of scams that come via recorded phone calls or “Robocalls” with offers or warnings. Any type of solicitation via email or phone call that asks for personal information or personal bank account information could be a scam. And it’s best to not open email from an unknown sender – and if you do – NEVER click on a link.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member) – There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). The Deadline to apply for those board positions is Thursday February 18th. The Water Board has two positions open. The deadline to apply for that is Thursday February 4th. For all board openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process. CTWS BOARD ADS 012221