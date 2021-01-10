KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 11, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: are enterprise reports from Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza, Power and Water, Composite Products, Telecom, Credit, Ventures, Housing Authority and the Timber LLC. There will also be a COVID-19 update. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are operating with 50% of employees working today.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting today. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Beef Stroganoff with sweet peas and brown rice.

There will be a Winter School Supply and Gift Distribution this afternoon from 3:30-5:30pm, for Warm Springs K-8 Academy students. This will be a drive through event and families need to wear masks and remain in their vehicle. Folks should pull in by the bus drop off and will drive behind the school to the front office for the giveaway. MAP

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy will again offer Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) to Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting tomorrow (1/12/21) thru Friday in the afternoon from 1:30-3:30. Everyone will still do Comprehensive Distance Learning in the morning. For families who do not want their student to attend LIPI – you would need to sign back in for Distance Learning at 1:30. Today – it will be Comprehensive Distance Learning all day. Families should get the bus schedule via email but you can also find it posted at Warm Springs market or the Post Office. BUS SCHEDULE

Online Drop-In Tutoring is being offered by the Community Learning Center for all 509J and CASA Students Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7pm. This is for all grade levels and all subject areas. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

