KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 11, 2021

A plane crash in the Mutton Mountains on Saturday left the pilot and one passenger dead. Warm Springs Police received a report from Seattle Air Traffic Control of a possible plane crash about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Warm Springs Police and Warm Springs Fire and Safety assisted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Search and Rescue and Oregon State Police in getting to the crash site which was quite remote. Officers got to the site about 10am yesterday morning and searched the wreckage – finding no survivors. The search was hampered by muddy conditions as well as a lack of radio communication and spotty cell phone reception.

The 509J school district is phasing Limited In Person Instruction or LIPI – starting tomorrow afternoon, adding more grade levels each week until the end of January. The tentative plan is to work toward a return to on site school for all students on February 1st. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy- Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students will have the option for LIPI starting tomorrow. LIPI is optional for this month but if all goes well and schools reopen on February 1st – families will need to decide if their students will attend or if they want to have them stay at home and switch over to the CASA online school option.

There is a drive through event at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this afternoon from 3:30-5:30. Families can pick up school supplies for K8 students along with Christmas gifts. Enter by the bus drop off lane, stay in your vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a face mask or covering.

All 400 doses of the Moderna Vaccine received in Warm Springs, had been administered before the end of last week. The next shipment of vaccine (100 doses) is expected to arrive today (1/11/21). All doses are already planned and scheduled and will be given by the end of the day this Wednesday.

The 2021 Oregon legislative session opens today with newly elected and re-elected lawmakers taking the oath of office at the state Capitol in Salem. Legislative leaders say that due to the coronavirus, most of the legislature’s work will take place in virtual platforms during the first few months of the five-month session. Public testimony will be taken remotely as well, as the Capitol remains closed to the public. Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek says lawmakers are also facing the challenge of potential violence. Right-wing protestors attempted to break into the Oregon Capitol during a special session last month. Security camera footage shows a Republican lawmaker apparently opening a side door to let demonstrators into the building.