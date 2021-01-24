KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 25, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are staffed with 50% of employees and remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Sloppy Hoes with potato salad and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

The Low Income Energy Assistance program and Medical Gas Vouchers program is available to eligible individuals at the Tribal Social Services Coordinator Office in the Family Resource Center.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians is holding their annual Winter Conference virtually this week.

Online Drop-In Tutoring is being offered by the Community Learning Center for all 509J and CASA Students Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7pm. This is for all grade levels and all subject areas. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

The Warm Springs Tribes Finance branch is currently working on processing 1099 tax forms for 2020. They should be out by February 1st. . If you received a CARES Small Business grant from the tribe, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. The CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief program and CARES Education Assistance programs qualify for tax exempt treatment under the Tribes General Welfare Ordinance, so you will not receive a 1099 for payments issued under those programs. W-2 Forms were sent out last Friday, January 15th.

