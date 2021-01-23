KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 24, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline 24/7 at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has announced that due to COVID-19 they will not be running their AARP Tax Aid Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

The Warm Springs Tribes Finance branch is currently working on processing 1099 tax forms for 2020. They should be out by February 1st. . If you received a CARES Small Business grant from the tribe, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. The CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief program and CARES Education Assistance programs qualify for tax exempt treatment under the Tribes General Welfare Ordinance, so you will not receive a 1099 for payments issued under those programs. W-2 Forms were sent out last Friday, January 15th.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Try and get in 10 thousand steps today. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The Papalaxsimisha Program is conducting a survey for the community to give input into what kinds of virtual programming you are interested in. The survey is for adults and youth – so please follow the LINK on today’s community calendar to complete the survey and ask others to do the same.

KWSO has a “year at a glance” one page – 2021 calendar available for download from our WEBSITE. If you don’t have a way to print it – you can give us a call with your mailing address and we can send you one. Call KWSO at 541-553-1968.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org.