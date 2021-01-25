KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/25/21

There were 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s (1/25/21) Community COVID-19 Report. That’s from 44 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center on Friday (1/22/21).

Last week there were 16 total positive tests for COVID-19.

751 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7506 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

76 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

73 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

There are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 45 close contacts being monitored by Public Health staff.

—

600 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 100 additional doses are expected to arrive today (1/25/21)

171 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 30 more scheduled for today. For Medical Workers and First Responders who were priority groups when vaccinations began are receiving their booster dose a month after the first shot.

—

