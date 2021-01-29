KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 30, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Everyone needs to continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often

Avoid gathering with groups who don’t live with you

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced that all schools will resume in-person on-site school Wednesday, February 3rd. In a letter to families they said there is no school Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff training and prep to help transition back to in-person school. CASA online students will log on as usual for classes on Monday. A link to the letter can be found at the district website. (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/district-family-letter-1-29-2021/)

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with Neighbor Impact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS WEBSITE

Winter Tribal Fisheries have been announced for the Columbia River. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery in the John Day and The Dalles Pools only will be February 1st thru the 6th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery will be February 1st through March 19th. For the latest Fishing Information you can call the fish hotline at 541-553-2000. For Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission Text Alerts – text CRITFC to 555-888.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have FACEBOOK PAGE

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is conducting a survey for the community to give input into what kinds of virtual programming you are interested in. The survey is for adults and youth – so please follow this LINK to complete the survey and ask others to do the same.

